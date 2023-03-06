Aubrey O'Day Says She Is 'Beyond Heartbroken' After Having Miscarriage: 'I'll Always Love U'

"Everything happens for a reason, I’ll always love u my lil one," the Danity Kane alumna wrote in a sad Instagram post

By
Published on March 6, 2023 06:45 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19207 -- Pictured: Aubrey O'Day -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Aubrey O'Day shared that she had a miscarriage.

The Danity Kane alumna, 39, is "beyond heartbroken" over the loss, she told E! News on Monday.

"This isn't my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life," she added to the outlet.

Despite her heartbreak, O'Day said she hasn't given up on her dream of becoming a mom.

"I've had moments where I've internalized what happened. and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn't only one seat at the table. When my baby is ready, he/she will come, and forever be my grateful miracle."

She sent a heartfelt message to other women who have also had miscarriages.

"I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!" she told E! News. "So if you need someone to talk to, reach out to me on Instagram and I will be your sounding board and someone you can confide in."

She went on to urge others to "value, appreciate, and have an immense amount of respect" for mothers "and the rest of us who will be unstoppable during our pursuit to becoming moms one day! There are also so many children who need happy and healthy homes, so being a mother and a leader will never be something we can't all have!"

On Instagram, she further opened up about her loss.

"I wouldn't change anything," she began. "I think that it's important to let things happen, and stay 'happened'."

"People change so you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they are right.. and sometimes things you want most fall apart so that better things can fall together," she wrote.

O'Day ended with a sweet message to her unborn child: "Everything happens for a reason, I'll always love u my lil one. 🤍"

Aubrey O'Day

O'Day appeared to reveal she was pregnant in January when she held her stomach at the Society Performers Academy's SPiN Awards event in a body-hugging white dress.

She said on the red carpet for the gala, per The Sun, "I've been having mom fever."

