Atlanta Braves' Luke Jackson Cuddles Up to His Baby During World Series Game 3: 'My Whole Heart'

Luke Jackson is one proud papa!

On Friday evening, the 30-year-old Atlanta Braves pitcher paused for a moment after the conclusion of Game 3 of the World Series to cuddle up to his baby son.

In a video from the game, which was shared online by Bally Sports, Jackson is seen cradling his newborn back and forth as the father-son duo exchange sweet smiles with one another.

"What a great year it's been for Luke Jackson — National League champions, a new dad and two steps away from a World Series in Atlanta," an announcer can be heard saying over the clip.

On Twitter, Jackson reposted the clip from Bally Sports, writing alongside it: "My whole heart."

Luke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after retiring the side against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Three of the World Series at Truist Park on October 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Michael Zarrilli/Getty

Jackson and his wife, Corinne Ridley Jackson, have kept many details of their child's life under wraps since his birth, including his name.

The MLB star previously gave fans a hint that his child was born last month in a tweet he shared on Sept. 19. "Appreciate the love from everyone! One new braves fan to cheer us on down the home stretch!" he wrote at the time.

A day prior, The Athletic's David O'Brien tweeted that Jackson would "return from paternity duty" that night, adding, "Mom and baby boy doing fine, we're told. The couple's first child," in his social media statement.

In the World Series clip that Jackson shared on Twitter, fans wrote in response to congratulate him, while some also shared their own experiences as parents as well.

"Love this! Enjoy every second of parenthood!" one fan wrote as another added, "I feel you man, I'm a new dad as well and getting to see my girl after work is like winning the World Series every night."