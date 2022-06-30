Atiana De La Hoya Thanks Fans for 'Love and Prayers' amid Stepdad Travis Barker's Hospitalization
Atiana De La Hoya is grateful for her fans amid Travis Barker's recent health scare.
Just one day after Barker, 46, was hospitalized in Los Angeles, De La Hoya, 23, penned a sweet message to her followers thanking them for all their support.
"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," she wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. "It is heard, felt and appreciated Xx."
De La Hoya is the daughter of Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, shared a similar message to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, captioning a photo of her and her dad's hands, "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love. I appreciate you & love all of you."
On Tuesday, the Blink-182 drummer was seen getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher. TMZ was first to report the news.
PEOPLE later confirmed that Barker is suffering from pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.
"He was complaining of cramps," a source close to the musician told PEOPLE.
"Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were," another source told PEOPLE. "Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."
Alabama had asked her followers to "please send your prayers" in an Instagram Story posted shortly after her dad was taken to the hospital on Tuesday.
Hours after the musician went to Cedars-Sinai, his son Landon performed his "Die in California" collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly at his Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.
PEOPLE editor Nigel Smith, who attended the concert, said Landon seemed "very emotional" after coming out on stage for a second song inspired by the recent death of his friend Cooper Noriega, a TikTok star who died at 19 on June 9.
"Landon came out during the song and seemed to be working out some demons," he said. "They hugged onstage during the performance, singing and shared an emotional moment at the end of the song before Landon walked off."