Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt's Newborn Baby in Hospital After Positive COVID Test

Bachelor in Paradise star Kevin Wendt shared that his whole family, including fiancée Astrid Loch and their 1-month-old son August, are sick from coronavirus

It has been a "tough week" for Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt, who shared that he, his fiancée, and their newborn son all have tested positive for COVID-19.

The firefighter and reality star, 37, shared a trio of photos to his Instagram account on Tuesday, with one showing his partner Astrid Loch in a hospital bed with their 1-month-old son August resting on her chest.

"Tough week for @thewendtgang," Wendt wrote in the caption. "Our family has COVID and it is not taking it easy on any of us."

He went on to reveal that his entire family "are in isolation until after Christmas."

Wendt explained in his post that Loch and their son were the first to start displaying symptoms.

"Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is COVID as well," he said, revealing how difficult it's been for both he and Loch watching their son so sick. "August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts."

"I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn't go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner," Wendt added. "Because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I've been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone."

Wendt's post also included praise for Loch. "This is an appreciation post for the best mother and teammate there is," he said. " @astridloch is such a champ she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat. While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does."

"This week reassured me [of two] things," Wendt concluded. "August is a strong boy (IVF so he's the best we got lol) and Astrid was born to be a mom. Thanks hun, for being the mother I knew you would be, already."

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Postpone Wedding to 2021 Due to COVID-19

As COVID infection rates rise rapidly due in part to the new and highly transmissible omicron variant, other stars are also reporting positive test results.

One is fellow reality star Jamie Otis, whose 19-month-old son Hendrix was found to be infected with the virus over the weekend.

The Married at First Sight alum revealed Hendrix's diagnosis in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post on Sunday, after she had taken him to the hospital last week because of "another seizure."

"When we were at the hospital Hendrix was tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick... we found out the next day that he has COVID," the reality star wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Well, he has COVID, adenovirus, and rhinovirus but when I heard COVID I was in absolute shock & instantly began crying."

Otis shares Hendrix and daughter Henley, 4, with husband Doug Hehner, who matchmakers paired her with on season 1 of MAFS.

"It's definitely gonna be so sad to miss Christmas with family but we aren't willing to risk getting anyone else sick," she wrote. "We are staying super thankful and focusing on gratitude...it could be so much worse. We are lucky to be out of the hospital & all together. And Hendrix seems to be getting better each day."