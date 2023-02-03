Ashton Kutcher Says Being a Dad Is the 'No. 1 Role I Will Ever Play': 'The Most Important'

Ashton Kutcher has parenting priorities!

At the premiere of his new Netflix movie Your Place or Mine in Los Angeles Thursday night, the 44-year-old star said his two children, whom he shares with wife Mila Kunis, come first.

"For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father," the Two and a Half Men alum tells PEOPLE about son Dimitri Portwood, 6, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8. "It's the most important role in my life."

The actor — who confirms that he took a pay cut so that the production, which costars Reese Witherspoon, could be moved closer to home and his family — adds that he realizes how "fortunate" he was in doing so.

"I'm fortunate enough to be able to do something like that, which most people aren't," he says.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Continues the father of two, "But when you get to a point where you're fortunate enough to be able to do that, and you can, you either live to do that truth or you don't."

And as he spends time with his off-set crew, Kutcher says he has long lived by a mantra regarding the future for his family.

"Carlos Slim has this amazing quote, and he said, 'A lot of people try to make the world a better place for their children. And what they should really be doing is making better children for the world,' " Kutcher says, referring to the Mexican businessman and philanthropist.

"And I repeat it all the time, because I think there's so much truth in it. So my No. 1 job in the world is making better children for the world, and I'm trying my hardest," he adds.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in 2022. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Whether it's serving as his son's Cub Scouts den leader or helping inspire both children with his fitness goals — as he did while running the New York City Marathon last November — the actor recognizes the impact his decisions make on their future, to a certain extent.

"I don't think they've ever expressed an interest in [acting]. If they ever did, I'd be fine with it. They're going to do what they're going to do," Kutcher tells PEOPLE, when asked about whether Wyatt and Dimitri have shown an interest in the entertainment industry.

He adds, "And I have no hubris about the notion that I have any control over what they choose to do. I just hope that I can make them really good decision-makers."

Your Place or Mine is streaming Feb. 10 on Netflix.