Ashton Kutcher is taking the gender equality debate to the changing table.

Ever since he and fiancée Mila Kunis welcomed daughter Wyatt Isabelle in October, the new dad has grown frustrated with the lack of diaper changing stations in men’s public restrooms.

On March 8, the Two and a Half Men star took to Facebook to bring attention to the problem, offering a free shout-out to the first public men’s room he goes into that provides a changing station.

Now Kutcher has teamed up with Change.org to take a step in helping dads across the country gain access to the same rights as women.

“I would like my daughter to experience a world where gender doesn’t dictate one’s responsibility or limit one’s opportunity,” Kutcher told A+, his digital media website.

“Having changing tables in men’s rooms is just a tiny step in the process of rectifying legacy gender discrimination. Men who are aware of this bias want to participate equally in the child care process, and our society should support that. It’s time to get our hands dirty.”

The new dad is calling on Target and Costco to provide changing tables in their stores’ men’s restrooms.

“If Target and Costco take this step, I know that other companies will follow suit and recognize that we should be supporting all parents equally,” Kutcher wrote on the petition.

Kutcher is urging those who are “in for equality” to #LeanInTogether and sign the petition.