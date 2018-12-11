Ashton Kutcher Responds to Ellen DeGeneres Jokingly Shaming His Son, 2, for 'Not Walking'

Ellen DeGeneres has a bone to pick with the 2-year-old son of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian, who lives near Kutcher and Kunis’ family, pointed out that Dimitri Portwood is always strapped to his famous father’s back whenever she sees him.

“The young boy that never walks is how old?” joked DeGeneres, 60.

“He walks!” exclaimed the star of The Ranch, 40. “He’s 2.”

“He never puts him down,” the host explained to the audience. “He’s always on his back.”

“I now have a complex about this because I have one of those hiking backpack things,” Kutcher responded. “I put him in the hiker to go down the beach so we can actually go down the beach. Otherwise it’s a whole wrangling session with the kid. And then you came out and you were like, ‘Oh, does he walk?’ And I was like, ‘Yes! He walks.’ “

Ashton Kutcher and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“Because I had seen it five times,” DeGeneres said. “I’d never seen him walk.”

Kutcher came up with a solution. “So now I take him out of the thing once we get to purview of your house and I’m like, ‘Go, go, go! Run, little sucker!’ ” he recounted. “And I’m trying to dish him along so I don’t have to hear about it anymore.”

“He should just walk more often,” DeGeneres volunteered.

Kutcher thinks that DeGeneres’ mock disapproval will have a positive effect on his son, though. He joked, “This kid’s going to be an Olympian because I’m going to be behind him like, ‘To Ellen’s house! She’s watching!’ “

Before DeGeneres turned her attention to Dimitri’s mode of transportation, she chatted about Kutcher and Kunis’ daughter Wyatt Isabelle.

“The daughter is 8, right? Is she 8?” she asked.

“She’s 4. Close,” Kutcher said as the crowd laughed. “She talks really good, though. She’s a real good talker.”

“She seems like she’s 8,” DeGeneres quipped.