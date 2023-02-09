Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Open Up About Raising 'Resilient' Kids

"It's not your job to raise happy kids," says Kutcher, who is a dad of two

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 10:01 AM

In the years (and decades!) since they've become parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher have learned a few things.

"We're just going to share all our parenting tips," jokes Witherspoon, 46, who is mom to Ava, 23 and Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth. "Like when the kid doesn't want to go to school...'I know you wish that. But we're going to school.'"

Adds Kutcher, 44, who shares Wyatt, 8 and Dimitri, 6 with wife Mila Kunis: "We're both big family people. And I'm a huge fan of Dr. Becky Kennedy and her approach to parenting. It's not your job to raise happy kids. It's your job to raise resilient kids who can find happiness. It's the blessing of a skinned knee!"

Kutcher and Witherspoon, who star in the new Netflix movie Your Place or Mine, also reflect on raising children in a different generation. (In the film, their characters meet in 2003).

"You remember that thing where you would fall asleep on the phone?" he says. "I imagine my kids are going to have full-score relationships with people that are mostly text. I'm like, just call me!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Thomas Whiteside / Netflix

Says Witherspoon: "There's a point at which you need to get off texts. I talk to my older kids about the power of picking up the phone. Direct communication can sometimes get right to the point. But kids that age don't like you to call them. They're like, 'Ugh, it's my mom!'"

When it comes to self-care as parents, however, Kutcher is unequivocal at least in one area.

"I haven't liked taking baths since I was 7," says the actor, whose character has a memorable scene in the bathtub. "When I grew up, there were three of us. And the bath would get filled one time. So the order in which you went to the bath really made a difference in your bath experience. I'm just not a fan of the bath. You're sitting in your own filth."

Continues Kutcher: "I don't care what anybody thinks about my bathing habits. When I get out of the bath, I have to take a shower!"

For more about the pair, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Paul Rudd attends Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
Paul Rudd Says His Son Used to Think He Worked at the Movie Theater: 'I Never Corrected Him'
Kristen Bell Discusses Being Open with Daughters About Husband's Addiction: "I Know It's Shocking'. photo credit: Chrisean Rose/REAL SIMPLE
Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'
FOX News' Hillary Vaughn and Peter Doocy Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Best Assignment I've Ever Had'
FOX News' Hillary Vaughn and Peter Doocy Welcome Baby Girl: 'Best Assignment I've Ever Had'
Exclusive: Rumer Willis on Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles
Pregnant Rumer Willis Says She's Always 'Wanted to Be a Mom': 'It Was Never a Question for Me'
Reese Witherspoon Ruffle Neck Sweater Tout
Reese Witherspoon Proves She Still Remembers Her Lines from 'Friends' 23 Years Later
Naturi Naughton and Husband Xavier 'Two' Lewis Expecting Their First Baby Together
Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Husband Two Lewis Expecting First Baby Together: 'So Grateful'
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Says She Knows the Sex and the 'Full Name' of Her Baby: 'I'm Prepared'
Morgane Stapleton, Ada Stapleton, Wayland Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Stapleton's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Nick Sirianni kids
Nick Sirianni's 3 Kids: All About the Eagles Coach's Family
Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Dave Grohl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Why Reese Witherspoon Thought Ashton Kutcher Was a 'Quirky Guy' the First Time They Met
Michael Strahan Family
Michael Strahan's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Kealia Watt instagram with son Koa
Kealia Watt Opens Up About 'Tough' Transition into Motherhood: 'It's Been Really Hard'
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Feb 2023
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was Awkward on Red Carpet with Reese Witherspoon to Avoid 'Affair' Rumors
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Amber Rose attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Amber Rose Shares How She Talks to 9-Year-Old Son About Her OnlyFans Work: 'Mommy Has to Make Money'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional as He Talks About Son with Autism: 'Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way'