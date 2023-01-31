Ashton Kutcher Talks 'Responsibility' of Being Stepdad to Demi Moore's Three Daughters at 26

Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his first experiences with parenting before he and wife Mila Kunis welcomed their two kids.

In a digital cover interview for Esquire, the That 70s Show alum, 44, talked about entering parenthood as stepfather to ex Demi Moore's three daughters — Scout, Tallulah, and Rumer, who she shares with ex Bruce Willis.

After tying the knot with the G.I. Jane actress in 2005, Kutcher would take care of the girls while she went on location to shoot.

"I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old," he explained. "That's how some teen parents must experience their twenties."

The Two and a Half Men actor confirmed that he still has a relationship with his now-adult stepdaughters.

"I love kids," Kutcher later noted. "I wouldn't have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn't love kids."

"The idea of having another kid would have been incredible," he continued, referencing a miscarriage Moore had in 2003. "For whatever reason, I had to have that experience."

Today, Kutcher is dad to son Dimitri, 6, and daughter Wyatt, 8, and is a very hands-on parent alongside Kunis.

After the actor trained and completed the 2022 New York City Marathon in November, the couple's kids were so inspired cheering on Dad during his big race that Kutcher is now training them to run, too.

"Now they're going to start," Kunis, 39, told PEOPLE of her kids just a couple of weeks later. "They want to run a 5K and today he started training our kids to run. They did a half-mile run today. It's very cute."