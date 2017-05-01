"Wyatt thinks the baby's her baby," new father of two Ashton Kutcher told Ellen DeGeneres Monday of his 2½-year-old daughter with Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher Admits Mila Kunis Predicted Donald Trump's Win and Their Son's Name: 'Everything She Says Is Right'

Mila Kunis is always right — at least according to husband Ashton Kutcher.

The Ranch star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday to talk about his recently expanded family (son Dimitri Portwood was born Nov. 30), sharing the story behind his baby boy’s name in relation to his wife’s uncanny ability to accurately predict the future.

“So we’re on our way to date night, and Mila turns to me and she goes, ‘So, I think Donald Trump‘s gonna become the president and I think our baby‘s name is Dimitri,’ ” recalls Kutcher, 39, who recently accepted the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award. “And I was like, [laughing] ‘Donald Trump’s not gonna win the [presidency].’ ”

“And then I forgot about the name thing because I was like, ‘Why do you think Donald Trump’s gonna win?’ ” he adds, telling Ellen DeGeneres the episode took place a month or two before the election. “I’m telling you, she called it. It’s not even a joke.”

“Then two weeks later, I got home from work, and for some reason the name just stuck in my head and I was like, ‘I think Dimitri is the name of the baby,’ and she was like, ‘I know, right?!’ ” Kutcher continues of Kunis, 33.

“Everything Mila said is right!” he says of both Trump’s win and his son’s name, earning applause from the audience when he adds, “But she’s my wife, so that’s just what it is. Everything she says is right.”

Dimitri rounds out a household that also includes the couple’s 2½-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle — who currently loves her brother more than her dad thinks might be healthy, he jokes.

“Wyatt thinks the baby‘s her baby, and at some point I’m gonna have to explain to her it’s not really her baby, and I don’t know how I’m gonna do that,” he says with a laugh.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“But she loves the baby so much it’s like Of Mice and Men — she’s like, ‘I love you and hold you and squeeze you and name you George,’ ” Kutcher jokes. “And I’m afraid she’s like Lennie, I’m like, ‘You’re gonna squeeze the baby’s head off.’ ”

The father of two says that Dimitri is a happy baby and loves people, but that the affection doesn’t quite go both ways when it comes to his big sister just yet. “He loves everyone … but when Wyatt comes near him, he’s like Kung Fu Panda, because he’s afraid she’s gonna kill him,” Kutcher says.