Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Kids Express Gratitude to Workforce amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis‘ children are showing their gratitude to those working amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

On Tuesday, Kutcher, 42, shared an Instagram of the couple’s daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and son Dimitri Portwood, 3, holding up a sweet sign they created themselves.

The sign, which covered Wyatt and Dimitri’s faces, read, “Thank you for all that you’re doing.”

In his Instagram caption, Kutcher said that the message was “to every one on the front lines.”

“Medical workers, delivery folks, grocery store employees, people with kind hearts and generous spirits, and every person that has no choice but to go to work right now,” the actor wrote. “Together we got this!❤️.”

The coronavirus outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, in late December, has spread globally. As of March 25, the United States currently has the third-most confirmed cases of any country in the world, besides China and Italy, with over 53,000 and at least 728 deaths.

Kutcher and Kunis, 36, have previously shared that they try to teach their kids a “learning moment” from tales they tell them, similar to the storylines in Full House.

Kunis said earlier this month on the iHeartRadio podcast Teach Me Something New that Wyatt always wants to hear stories based on her parents’ lives.

“[Wyatt] now knows everything about us. I mean, literally, she’s like, ‘Tell me a story from your life?’ and you’re like, ‘All right, let me think about a story,’ ” the Bad Moms star said. “But then after a while, you run out of stories. So [Ashton] has to go and start creating stories from real life. Because you literally run out of stories.”

The parents said they recently used a story to teach Wyatt good sportsmanship after the young girl lost a soccer game, with Kutcher sharing “a story about how when I played basketball against the neighbors and lost.”

“If there’s a learning lesson of the day, like if one of the kids didn’t do something … it gets interjected in the story of your life,” Kunis said. “There’s always a learning lesson to this.”

