Ashton Kutcher Says His Kids Are 'Excited' About Phone Calls, Reese Witherspoon's Joke 'Ugh, It's Mom'

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's respective kids have very different feelings when it comes to talking on the phone.

The Your Place or Mine costars discuss family life and parenting in this week's issue of PEOPLE, including the differences they see in their children: Witherspoon's kids, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth, and Kutcher's kids, Wyatt, 8 and Dimitri, 6, with wife Mila Kunis.

Witherspoon, 46, and Kutcher, 44, share that they're both trying to teach their kids about the importance of talking on the phone versus texting, which Kutcher says his children are "still very excited about."

"Remember that thing where you'd fall asleep on the phone? I imagine my kids are going to have relationships with people that are mostly text for a while. Whereas I'm like, just call me!" Kutcher says.

"There's a point when you need to get off texts," Witherspoon agrees. "I talk to my kids who are older about the power of picking up the phone. Having that direct communication can sometimes get right to the point."

"But you know kids that age don't like you to call them," she adds. "They're like, 'Ugh, it's my mom.' "

"My kids are still very excited about phone calls," Kutcher notes, to which Witherspoon jokingly argues, "Yeah, that's because they're little and cute!"

The actors also talk about their parenting styles and how they both want to raise "resilient" children.

"We're both big family people. And I'm a huge fan of Dr. Becky Kennedy and her approach to parenting," says Kutcher. "It's not your job to raise happy kids. It's your job to raise resilient kids who can find happiness. It's the blessing of a skinned knee!"

"Right, do you prepare your child for the road or the road for the child? Your kid goes, 'I don't want to go to school,' and you say, 'I know you wish that!' " Witherspoon adds.

"Big feelings in little people," Kutcher agrees.

