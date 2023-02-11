Ashton Kutcher Says His Kids Are 'Excited' About Phone Calls, Reese Witherspoon's Joke 'Ugh, It's Mom'

"I talk to my kids who are older about the power of picking up the phone," Reese Witherspoon says in this week's issue of PEOPLE in conversation with Your Place or Mine costar Ashton Kutcher

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 11, 2023 04:01 PM

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's respective kids have very different feelings when it comes to talking on the phone.

The Your Place or Mine costars discuss family life and parenting in this week's issue of PEOPLE, including the differences they see in their children: Witherspoon's kids, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth, and Kutcher's kids, Wyatt, 8 and Dimitri, 6, with wife Mila Kunis.

Witherspoon, 46, and Kutcher, 44, share that they're both trying to teach their kids about the importance of talking on the phone versus texting, which Kutcher says his children are "still very excited about."

"Remember that thing where you'd fall asleep on the phone? I imagine my kids are going to have relationships with people that are mostly text for a while. Whereas I'm like, just call me!" Kutcher says.

"There's a point when you need to get off texts," Witherspoon agrees. "I talk to my kids who are older about the power of picking up the phone. Having that direct communication can sometimes get right to the point."

"But you know kids that age don't like you to call them," she adds. "They're like, 'Ugh, it's my mom.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Thomas Whiteside / Netflix

"My kids are still very excited about phone calls," Kutcher notes, to which Witherspoon jokingly argues, "Yeah, that's because they're little and cute!"

The actors also talk about their parenting styles and how they both want to raise "resilient" children.

"We're both big family people. And I'm a huge fan of Dr. Becky Kennedy and her approach to parenting," says Kutcher. "It's not your job to raise happy kids. It's your job to raise resilient kids who can find happiness. It's the blessing of a skinned knee!"

"Right, do you prepare your child for the road or the road for the child? Your kid goes, 'I don't want to go to school,' and you say, 'I know you wish that!' " Witherspoon adds.

"Big feelings in little people," Kutcher agrees.

For more about the pair, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
Antonia Gorga, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga attend the Broadway opening night of "A Christmas Carol" at Nederlander Theatre on November 21, 2022
Melissa Gorga Explains Why Husband Joe Is 'Panicking' About Daughter Antonia Going to College
Nia Long and her sons
Nia Long on Having a Baby After 40: 'When It Happened, It Was Pretty Exciting'
Ashton Kutcher, young/old
Ashton Kutcher Had to 'Mow' Chest Hair, Do Sit-ups for Scene as 20 Year Old in 'Your Place or Mine'
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Says Daughters Will See Dad in Super Bowl — Even If She Goes into Labor
Eva Amurri
Eva Amurri Asks If 3 Kids Is 'Hardest Number,' Wonders If It's 'Motherhood's Best Kept Secret'
Terry Bradshaw and his family at his Hollywood Star
Terry Bradshaw's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know
Suh family Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles' Ndamukong Suh's Wife and Twins Are Ready to Cheer Him on in Super Bowl: Photos
Kathie Lee Gifford Says Grandson Frankie Is 'Cody All Over Again' and Shares Lookalike Photo
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Coco Austin, musicians Tracy Marrow Jr. and Ice-T of musical group Body Count (R) attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2018 in New York City
Ice-T's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Emma Roberts son
Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom for Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes' Face 'Without Asking'
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'
Christine Brown, Madison Brush
Janelle Brown Calls Daughter Madison a 'Good Mom' as She Plays with Kids Ahead of Baby No. 3
Matthew McConaughey Announces His First Children's Book, Just Because: 'Speaks to the Kid in All'
Matthew McConaughey Announces His First Children's Book, 'Just Because' : 'Speaks to the Kid in All'
Brittany Mahomes, Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'