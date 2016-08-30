The actor talks finding a balance in being part of the Hollywood scene and shielding his daughter from it until she's old enough to choose

Ashton Kutcher on Keeping Daughter Wyatt Away from the Spotlight: 'It Is My Job to Protect Her from All of This Nonsense'

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Ashton Kutcher has been in the business for almost 20 years. Since then, he has dabbled in multiple avenues, including modeling, television and film.

But when Entertainment Tonight asked him if he planned on allowing Wyatt Isabelle — his 23-month-old daughter with wife Mila Kunis — to pursue a career in the spotlight, he had an immediate answer: No.

“I’m doing everything I can to keep her away from you guys, man!” he jokes, clarifying, “As long as it’s not a choice that she’s making, it’s my job to protect her from all of this nonsense.”

Although Kunis, 33, and Kutcher, 38 — who are currently expecting their second child — want to raise their children to be humble, Kutcher admits they’re not perfect.

“Mila comes into the bedroom and is like, ‘Puppy peed on the stairwell,’ and I go ‘F—,’ and I walk away like this,” The Ranch star says. “And all of a sudden, I hear behind me, ‘F—.’

“And I turn around and she legitimately is like this: ‘F—,’ ” he continues, miming his daughter walking away to copy her dad’s movements. “And I was like, ‘Fox. I said fox! Papa said fox.’ And she was like, ‘F—,’ and I was like, ‘No, fox. I said fox!’ And she’s like, ‘Fooox.’ Fox is fine. She [can go] with fox all day.”

Kutcher confesses he isn’t much of a singer, although he manages “what [he needs] to sing” for Wyatt and that, as such, he’s got “The Wheels on the Bus” down.

But his daughter has picked up other popular songs elsewhere.

“She heard [“Let It Go”] somewhere and then she was like, ‘Let it goooo, let it gooo,’ ” the actor says. “And I was like, ‘Where did you get that?’ Like I don’t even know, but she’s got it.”