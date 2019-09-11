Ashton Kutcher Broke His Toe Trying to Put His Daughter Wyatt to Bed: 'I Just Go Down'

Parents know that sometimes, putting kids to bed is a battle — but for Ashton Kutcher, it can be painful in more ways than one.

The actor, 41, revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday that he recently broke one of his toes trying to get his 4-year-old daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, back to her own bed after she crawled into bed with him and his wife, Mila Kunis. The couple also share 2-year-old son, Dimitri.

“I’m supposed to take her back [to bed], but I like scooping her up,” Kutcher told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “So she comes in and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m either going to get 15 minutes of hell from my daughter right now, or 15 minutes of hell from Mila in the morning,’ because we’re trying to like get her to sleep in her bed.”

Kutcher said that he decided it was best to just get Wyatt back to her own room, so he picked her up — but when he stood up, he hadn’t realized that his leg had fallen asleep.

“I stand up out of bed, and I don’t realize, but I have dead leg, like my leg had fallen asleep, and I go to take a step, and I just go down,” the The Ranch star explained. “And my toe is like pointing the other direction now.”

“And I’m on the ground and I’m like, ‘Um, babe, I think you need to take Wyatt to bed,'” he continued. “And so [Mila] comes around and she takes [Wyatt] to bed, and I don’t want to turn the lights on because I’m afraid of what I’m gonna see.”

But Kutcher braved the lights, only to see his toe pointing the opposite way it’s supposed to.

“It’s 3 in the morning, and I don’t want to go to Urgent Care or like one of these things, so I like do the Mel Gibson Lethal Weapon thing and just kinda like put it back on,” he said of his solution — which, it turned out, seemed to work in another, unexpected way as well.

“Mila’s like, ‘That’s the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen,'” he said of his wife’s reaction. “And I was like, ‘I will break my toe every night for you, babe.'”

But despite the injury, Kutcher seemed spry on his feet during his visit to the Kelly and Ryan studio, even getting up on tiptoe in honor of the Guinness World Record that Ripa, 48, broke with 305 other dancers on Tuesday morning.