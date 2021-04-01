Ashlyn Harris Jokes Daughter Sloane's Famous 'Aunties' Like Megan Rapinoe Will Keep Her in Line

"She's got these powerhouse aunties that are going to really show her that she can do anything she puts her mind to," Ashlyn Harris tells PEOPLE

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have quite the village helping them raise their newborn daughter Sloane.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl in February and their famous friends and teammates have been lining up to take the spot as her favorite "auntie."

Harris, 35, tells PEOPLE that Sloane will one day realize all of the incredible women she has in her corner, including USWNT teammates Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan as well as their fellow Orlando Pride players Sydney Leroux and Marta.

"She has no idea, but can you imagine having Megan Rapinoe, Sydney Leroux, Alex Morgan, Marta [as your aunties]?" Harris says. "She has no idea, but she's got these powerhouse aunties that are going to really show her that she can do anything she puts her mind to. And I think that's incredible."

But it won't be fun and games all the time.

"She's going to be held accountable," Harris jokes. "All these aunties are great, but, man, they're hard. They're competitive, too. She's going to learn the ropes quickly."

Harris adds, "We know it's going to take a village to do this, and to have the support of the club and our family and our fans and the City of Orlando, that's been so special to us. And there's just been this over-pouring amount of support."

The battle for favorite auntie got tough when Rapinoe — a close friend of the couple who was part of their bridal party — dedicated a goal to Sloane at the 2021 She Believes Cup.

During the final game, the athlete ran to the camera smiled before she wrapped her arms together and moved them side to side, mimicking the act of cradling a baby. Rapinoe then blew a kiss into the camera for the newborn infant, before she jogged back to continue on with the game.

Since then, other stars like Marta, Leroux, Orlando Pride player Ali Riley and more have posted on social media celebrating Sloane's birth.

The extra love helps Harris on her mission to make the world a better and more equal place for her daughter.

"Now having a child who is Black and Caucasian and Puerto Rican, I need to make sure she sees how incredibly beautiful she is," Harris says, "and how she's going to be able to explore and do whatever she's sees fit. Literally, the moon and stars are the limit. Whatever she wants to do, she's going to be able to, if she truly believes she can do it. And I have to continue to pave the way and create the space for children like her to shoot for the stars."

Sloane has helped her moms, too. Harris admits she's exhausted while balancing a newborn and her grueling professional career, but coming home to smiles from her daughter makes it all worth it.

"We were worried we wouldn't be able to do both. Two moms, professional athlete, and then bringing a child into the picture," she explains. "It's true when they say days are short, nights are long. I'm definitely riding on fumes, but Sloane is worth every minute and every second I don't get to sleep."