Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Welcome Second Baby, Son Ocean: 'So Loved and Adored Already'

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are officially moms of two!

The soccer stars welcomed their second baby, son Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, via adoption, the couple confirmed in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday.

"My wife and I are excited to share that we have adopted a baby boy. Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown," Harris wrote in the caption of the set of photos, one of which she holds baby Ocean.

Speaking of daughter Sloane, 18 months, as a big sister, she shared that the toddler "has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying 'Baby, baby.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ashlyn Harris/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Ali Kreiger/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Ashlyn Harris/Instagram

"We are incredibly thankful and excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2. Let the sleepless nights rage on @alikrieger ... I wouldn't want it any other way," she continued. "Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, welcome to the family baby boy. Your Moms and big sister love you very much.🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊"

"Welcome to the world, Ocean Maeve! 🌊We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with!" Krieger wrote in her post. "Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Mommy💙"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ali Kreiger/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Ali Kreiger/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE in May 2021, Harris said that being a mom has been her favorite job yet.

"I feel like I've had a lot of job titles and cool job titles — professional athlete, world champion — but being a mom for sure surpasses it all," she said at the time.

"This has been one of the most rewarding, incredible experiences I've ever done in my life. And being able to do it with Ali has just been the coolest moment of my life, truthfully," she continued. "We're just really, really happy and we're just glowing."

The World Cup champions, who wed in December 2019, announced the arrival of their first child in February 2021.

Harris and Krieger each shared the happy news on Instagram with multiple photos from the hospital, including images of the new family of three. In addition, the athletes wrote a moving message to the birth mother and to one another.