Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Welcome Their First Child, Daughter Sloane: A 'Beautiful Blessing'

"This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you," Ali Krieger said to wife Ashlyn Harris

Surprise! Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are new parents!

On Sunday, the Orlando Pride soccer stars, who wed in December 2019, announced the arrival of their first child, daughter Sloane Phillips, who was born on Friday, Feb. 12.

Harris and Krieger, both 36, each shared the happy news on Instagram with multiple photos from the hospital, including images of the new family of three.

In addition, the United States women's national soccer team athletes wrote a moving message to the birth mother and to one another.

"Dear Birth Mom, Our promise: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone! We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!" Harris and Krieger wrote.

"Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips.. we are so in love with you already! This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that's even possible. 🥰 When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side ❤️," Krieger added in her own post.

The new mom later added, "We are SO PROUD to finally share her with the world! YOU GUYS.. and then there were FIVE! This is the best Valentine's Day gift we've ever received!," along with two dog emojis to include their two pets.

Harris further expressed her gratitude and appreciation for her wife Krieger in her announcement post.

"To My Wife, My heart is exploding with Joy. We did it, baby! All of the ups and downs, tears, stress and anxiety was worth it to have this beautiful blessing in our arms. We are building what we've always dreamt of. You both are my everything and I promise to always do right by the both of you. I love you so much," she wrote.

To conclude her loving message, Harris acknowledged families who have welcomed a child through adoption.

"P.S To all my adoptive families out there. Wow, we see you. Whew, this has been a very stressful process. I'm hopeful to tell our story one day but for now… we can breathe again," she said.

Many of their teammates and famous friends congratulated the couple on their new addition, including Megan Rapinoe. "Sissies so proud of you and happy for you. Your family is so beautiful," Rapinoe wrote in the comments section of Krieger's post.

Last July, Harris and Krieger spoke to Allure about considering surrogacy and adoption to expand their family.

"The unfortunate part is someone's going to have to give in their career," said Harris. "Which is not fair. Because we both love our jobs and have waited our whole lives for these moments. Just taking a year off … where does that fit in? I can't even take a weekend off."

The goalkeeper added, "We've talked about surrogates, we've talked about adoption, and it's just really tough because what — are we going to take the child everywhere?"

Months before the arrival of Harris and Krieger's baby girl, the pair were not named to the USWNT's November training camp. They were also left off the 23-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup this month.