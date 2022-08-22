Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger on Daughter's 'Mostly Plant-Based Diet': 'It's Okay to Be Different'

Keeping up with a toddler isn't easy, even if you're a world-class athlete.

Just ask Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, the Gotham FC power couple who are also parents to daughter Sloane Phillips, 18 months.

"It's so busy!" both women say of their days, which are split between practice and family time. While the two are at work on the field, Sloane is enjoying her day at school.

"She's going to school now. It's also daycare, but we call it school and she's thriving in it. She loves it," Krieger tells PEOPLE. "And I think that gives us some time after practice to just have some time for ourselves. We'll go to lunch or go do errands or appointments, and it's actually been really nice."

"We have absolute chaos in the morning," jokes Harris. "When we wake up, we get ready for school, and on our way to practice, we drop her off at school. Then we go to our training until we go pick her up from school and then the chaos starts again."

"But we love it. We have so much fun," she continues. "We're really enjoying being working moms and really showing up for Sloane during this really valuable time in her life."

Eating healthy is important to every member of the Krieger-Harris family — who have an admittedly fast-paced lifestyle — which is why a partnership with JustEgg made sense. Noting that Sloane loves a "little JustEgg scrambler" in the morning, Harris adds how much "pride in our partnerships" she and Krieger take.

"We do a lot of digging and asking questions in terms of how you show up for your community, what type of products are you giving your consumers? How are you showing up for climate change? How does this affect the overall health of the consumers?" Harris says. "We want to do things that really pave and carve like these, these really important spaces to show up for the environment and our health and our community, so JustEgg was a no-brainer."

Maintaining a healthy diet isn't just important for their toddler, but for themselves as well. "We have to be mindful first and foremost because of our job," Harris agrees. "Being a professional athlete is a 24-hour job and that means how you eat, what you put in your body. We're doing maximum output every single day, so what we eat is pretty much who we are and how we perform. We have to make sure we're choosing the right thing."

Noting they keep things "mostly plant-based" for Sloane, some of her other favorite snacks include yogurt, crackers and Yumi bars, and she gets excited for a "colorful" plate.

When it comes to parenting consciously around food choices, Krieger says that families need to "figure out what fits best with your lifestyle and your family. And that might not necessarily mean it fits for someone else's family."

"It's okay to be different," she continues. "Sometimes Sloane won't eat certain foods that we want her to eat and you just have to actually give her the foods that she wants and enjoys because that's the only way she's gonna eat. Sometimes it's stubborn, and you have to work around that and continue to encourage her to eat the foods that fill her body with the proper nutrients in order to be happy that day and sleep well and recover well, and go, go again, the next day."

"The advice I would give to parents out there is to keep gaining knowledge and keep trying to play your little part in this world," Harris adds. "I'm hopeful that people continue to want to create a better place for our children to thrive."

"We really need to start thinking about how we affect the environment and how we leave it for our children and our children's children. I'm just hoping people continue to educate themselves and think outside the box about sustainability and how what we do and what we eat affects our world, our climate and our animals."

PEOPLE spoke with Krieger and Harris hours before they announced the arrival of son Ocean. When asked about potentially growing their family, Harris joked, "Yeah, we're growing."

"We have always dreamt of having a big family. We both have brothers who are older, really close in age, 13 and 15 months apart. It's really exciting to think ahead about having more kids and filling the house with joy and love and happiness, and chaos as well," Harris says.

"Ash and I really love the direction of where our family's going and all the support we have — through our intimate family, but also extended family. It's been really nice to see everyone share it with us and support us along the way."