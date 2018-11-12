Ashley Wirkus‘ Summer House is about to get a little bigger!

The Bravo star is pregnant, she and husband Brad McAtee announced on Instagram Sunday, sharing photos from their gender-reveal party.

The first two images featured the parents-to-be holding up a strip of ultrasound photos, while the third showed them holding two huge black balloons with questions marks covering them. In the last snapshot, Wirkus and McAtee are seen celebrating as blue confetti explodes into the air around them.

“Baby Boy McAtee coming May 2019 👶🏻💙 #itsaboy #morningsicknessisreal,” Wirkus captioned her post; McAtee wrote alongside his, “Beyond excited to welcome Baby BOY McAtee in May 2019 #itsaboy“

Wirkus’ twin sister and Summer House costar Lauren Wirkus couldn’t help join in on the baby joy, re-posting one of the images in which she had hilariously Photoshopped herself in.

Ashley Wirkus and husband Brad McAtee Brad McAtee/Instagram

“Guys in case you missed @ashleynmcatee @bradmcatee big news WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! #itsaboy,” wrote the proud aunt-to-be.

The couple are gearing up to celebrate three years of marriage. They tied the knot in November 2015 before jetting off to a honeymoon in Bora Bora.

On Nov. 21 of last year, Wirkus shared a set of photos from their wedding day, writing, “Happy 2nd Anniversary to my Best Friend!”

“We have gone through some not so typical situations as a married couple and many people might say we are not ‘normal’ but I can tell you that when you marry your Best Friend it truly is the best! ✨,” she added.