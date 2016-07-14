"For now, I kind of feel like I'm killing it with one," the Jim Gaffigan Show actress admits

Ashley Williams on Expanding Her Family: 'I Would Love to Have Another Child, if I Should Be So Lucky'

Ashley Williams definitely enjoys Something Borrowed:the company of other people’s kids at work!

“It’s a party — it’s a parade,” said Williams, who currently stars as a mother of five children on The Jim Gaffigan Show, in an interview for PEOPLE Now of life on set.

But in real life, the actress and certified doula, 37, has just one child: 21-month-old son Gus. So when asked if acting on the show has made her think of adding to her own brood, she made it clear that while she enjoys the company of all the kids at work, she is set for now.

“It’s really fun to hand the children back at the end of the day and pick up my one child and take him home, where we can be organized in our little 400-square-foot apartment,” she jokes.

“There is a chaos, party element to having five children — and keep in mind that, when we’re shooting, there aren’t just the children who are the five actors on the show,” the former How I Met Your Mother star says. “They each have doubles. So there’s 12 to 15 children on set — when we have one child on set, we have like 15.

“It’s loud and chaotic, and my body becomes a jungle gym,” she jokes. “And I love nothing more. It’s so much fun.”

Although Williams may not be planning on adding to her family in the immediate future, she is certainly keeping an open mind.

“I would love to have another child, if I should be so lucky,” she says. “But for now, I kind of feel like I’m killing it with one.”