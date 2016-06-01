The former Good Morning Miami actress dishes on the hardest part of post-pregnancy weight loss

Ashley Williams Drops Some Hard-Learned Knowledge on Coco Austin About Post Pregnancy Weight Gain: 'I Gained 5 Lbs. Five Days After I Stopped Breastfeeding'

Ashley Williams may have gained only 27 lbs. during her pregnancy — and lost most of that during the delivery process — but the Good Morning Miami actress’ post-pregnancy weight-gain woes didn’t stop there.

“What was hardest for me was when I stopped breastfeeding,” Williams, 37, tells Nicole “Coco” Austin on PEOPLE’s Mom Talk. “I breastfed [19-month-old son Gus] for a year, and I gained 5 lbs. literally five days after I stopped breastfeeding.”

“So you gained weight right away after you stopped, or did it take some time?” Austin, 37, asks.

“Within one week, I had gained 5 lbs.,” Williams confirms.

Austin, who has a 6-month-old daughter named Chanel Nicole with husband Ice-T, shares that she’s breastfeeding at the moment, and it has definitely helped her stay in shape — especially considering she’s been skipping the gym to spend more time bonding with her baby.

“I’ve noticed that breastfeeding in general just burns so [many] more calories [than not breastfeeding],” she says, adding that she also ate really healthy to supplement her lack of time working out.

As for Williams’ technique, she tapped into her inner yogi to help curb the weight gain while she was pregnant, which meant she had less to lose after Gus was born.

“One thing my midwife suggested while I was pregnant is this yogic principle of walking five miles a day when you’re pregnant,” she shares.