Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Shares Nude Photo as a Reminder That 'Our Bodies Do a Lot for Us'

Ashley Tisdale wants us all to remember to be kind to ourselves.

The pregnant Masked Dancer panelist, 35, shared a nude photo of her growing baby bump on Monday, reminding her followers to love themselves and their bodies.

"So much of the time we give our love to others," she wrote. "Let's start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you."

The mom-to-be is expecting her first child, a daughter, with husband Christopher French.

Tisdale recently opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy journey, including her excitement about learning in October that she is expecting a baby girl. "I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," she said.

"But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited."

When she became a mom-to-be, Tisdale said that she began focusing even more on what her body was telling her.

"I haven't changed anything crazy," said Tisdale. "I would say that I try to be eating the healthiest when I can, but there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal, but I'm allowing myself to be okay."

