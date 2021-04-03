Ashley Tisdale Says She's 'Slowly Healing' and 'Slowly Finding Myself' After Birth of Daughter Jupiter

Ashley Tisdale is on a road of discovery as a new mom.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old actress and singer said she is "discovering who I'm truly meant to be" following the birth of her daughter, Jupiter Iris, in a candid Instagram post.

Along with a makeup-free selfie, for which she is seen sporting a white sweater with her hair parted over one side of her face, the High School Musical alum began the caption of her post, writing, "Slowly healing, slowly finding myself."

"I'm not trying to get back to who I was, there's no way," she continued. "I'm on the road to discovering who I'm truly meant to be and there's something in my daughters eyes that tells me she knows exactly who that's gonna be ❤️."

Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed their first child last month on March 23. At the time, Tisdale shared a black-and-white photo holding her newborn's hand, writing that Jupiter "arrived earth side."

"I cried I was so happy," she wrote on Instagram at the time of finding out she would soon have a daughter.

Last month, as she marked her baby girl's 1-week birthday, Tisdale shared a collection of photos and a video from her time in the hospital and opened up in the caption about how happy she was with how the day played out.

"When they say it takes a village it truly does," wrote Tisdale. "I had an amazing labor experience, of course there was pain but I set my intentions that morning and it was exactly how I wanted Jupiter to enter the world."

The actress shared that her intentions consisted of setting a "calm" and "peaceful" environment, while "letting go of fear and being super present."