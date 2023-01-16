Ashley Tisdale Shares New Photos of Daughter Jupiter: 'Life Lately'

The singer/actress posted a series of shots to Instagram showing off her adorable toddler enjoying the beach, backyard, and some cuddling with a furry friend

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 16, 2023 11:01 PM
Ashley Tisdale attends SHEGLAM's Glam House Pop-Up Hosted by Ashley Tisdale
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale is enjoying all of life's precious moments as a mom.

The High School Musical alum, 37, shared some of the sweeter bits and pieces she's been experiencing with daughter Jupiter Iris, who will turn 2 in March, on Instagram Monday.

"Life lately," Tisdale captioned the post, which showed off a day at the beach playing with sand toys and observing the surf, a backyard capture running around the grass, and Jupiter cuddling with a furry friend.

Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed Jupiter Iris French on March 23, 2021. The couple tied the knot in 2014. Over the years, Tisdale has emphasized the importance of keeping balance while juggling her multiple roles as a professional, wife, and parent.

"I think that's so important that we make moments of self-care a part of our every day because it really does help you; it helps me in everything that I do," she told PEOPLE in a 2022 interview.

"Being a mom and trying to do the work-life balance, at the end of the day I might feel depleted. It's important to know when you've hit that mark and [be] like, 'I need to take a moment. I need to take a bath. I need to do my nightly ritual.' "

Tisdale also recently utilized her wellness blog Frenshe to tackle a subject that many find difficult to discuss: hair loss and her personal experience with alopecia. She spoke candidly about the autoimmune condition, as well as her personal management strategies.

"A lot of people feel embarrassed to talk about these issues," she related. "Any type of hair loss can affect your self-esteem, especially if you feel like you're the only one going through it. That's why I want to talk about it openly — because it's nothing to be ashamed of. "

Another outlet for Tisdale's self-care appears to lie in creative endeavors. Last month, the multitalented actress took fans on a virtual tour of her newly renovated and decorated home.

