Ashley Tisdale Shares First Photos of 'Beautiful' Daughter Jupiter's Face: 'You Are Everything'

Ashley Tisdale is one proud mama!

In honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, the High School Musical alum, 35, shared a sweet tribute to her 6-week-old daughter, Jupiter Iris, alongside several images of the adorable baby girl on Instagram.

In one picture, Tisdale's husband, Christopher French, can be seen holding the newborn. Another video shows the actress cuddling up with Jupiter, before the camera zooms in on the infant's big blue eyes.

"This little lady made me a momma!" Tisdale wrote in the caption. "I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn't expecting how beautiful she would be 😍❤️."

"To be a mom You don't know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes," she continued. "The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing."

"Jupiter you are everything and more," the former Disney Channel star added.

Tisdale and French, 39, welcomed Jupiter — their first child together — on March 23. They announced the happy news on Instagram a day later, sharing a black-and-white photo of Tisdale holding the newborn's hand.

"Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," Tisdale wrote at the time.

The mother of one later revealed that she had an "amazing labor experience."

"When they say it takes a village it truly does," she captioned a March 30 post. "I had an amazing labor experience, of course there was pain but I set my intentions that morning and it was exactly how I wanted Jupiter to enter the world. Calm, peaceful, letting go of fear and being super present."

Tisdale went on to thank her doula, her "badass" doctor and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she gave birth.

"And of course my amazing husband @cmfrench who at times I looked at in my deepest pain and I could see he was scared but his calming nature and breathing techniques help me calm down," she added. "It was just amazing for both @cmfrench and I to see all these women cheering me on. It was powerful and life changing."

Last month, Tisdale shared that she's "discovering who I'm truly meant to be" following her baby girl's arrival.