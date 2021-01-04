Why Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Says She Won't Watch High School Musical with Her Daughter
"I'm not someone who likes to watch myself," the Disney Channel alum tells PEOPLE
Ashley Tisdale doesn't envision herself marathoning the High School Musical movies with her daughter.
The 35-year-old singer/actress, who's currently expecting her first child with husband Christopher French, built quite the résumé of family entertainment as a Disney Channel star. From playing Maddie on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody to voicing Candace on Phineas and Ferb, Tisdale's past projects pack hours of content her baby girl on the way may want to stream one day.
But don't expect Tisdale to partake in the family TV time.
"Personally, I don't watch my own stuff," she tells PEOPLE. "Also, my husband has hardly seen anything that I'm in. I think I just showed him High School Musical this year, and we've been married six years at this point. And that wasn't even the full movie. I'm not someone who likes to watch myself."
"I'm not going to be like, 'Don't watch it.' I just don't know if that's something... ," explains Tisdale, adding, "I look completely different. It feels like a different lifetime!"
Tisdale, a brand ambassador for OLLY and their prenatal multivitamins, recalls her niece watching the High School Musical films at 7 years old not too long ago — and not recognizing her while watching Sharpay onscreen.
"My niece was like, 'That's my aunt?' " she says with a laugh. "Yeah, I don't see myself watching myself with my child. That's just not who I am."
The star currently appears on the new competition series The Masked Dancer, a spinoff of the smash-hit Masked Singer on Fox. Hosted by Craig Robinson, the series tasks panelists (Tisdale, Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul and Brian Austin Green) with guessing the identities of celebrities showing off their dance moves while in quirky costumes.
"This time right now, it's obviously been really difficult for everyone. I have to say, doing this show — it was the most fun I've ever had shooting anything. It is so much fun," she says. "It really brought such a light to me in this moment of time with everything going on, and I just think it's going to be so entertaining."
