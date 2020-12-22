Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Says Husband Christopher French Was 'Scared' About Having Daughter at First

"I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be," she tells PEOPLE of hoping for a boy or a girl

Ashley Tisdale's husband had momentary fears of becoming a girl dad.

The singer/actress is currently expecting her first child with composer Christopher French, whom she wed in 2014. Back in October, Tisdale shared snapshots from their at-home sex reveal party, documenting the moment they learned that their baby on the way is a girl, via the very-pink center of a white-iced cake.

Tisdale, 35, is the first to admit she could barely contain her excitement in welcoming a daughter.

"I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," she tells PEOPLE. "But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited. I think my husband definitely was scared — he looked a little scared in the pictures!"

Throughout her pregnancy, which she revealed publicly in September, Tisdale has used prenatal multivitamins from OLLY, making sure she gets all the essentials she and her baby need. A brand ambassador for OLLY, Tisdale says the gummies make her "feel really good" (and, in her opinion, they taste good as well).

"I've always been a humongous fan of OLLY supplements in the past, just because they're so delicious. I look forward to having them every morning," she says. "And knowing that, with the prenatal multivitamins, they help support the growth and development of the baby and they have all of the right ingredients ... it makes me feel really good."

Health and wellness is a priority for Tisdale, who launched a new lifestyle website this year called Frenshe. When she became a mom-to-be, she says she didn't switch up much about her routine, except perhaps focussing even more on what her body was telling her.

"I haven't changed anything crazy," says Tisdale. "I would say that I try to be eating the healthiest when I can, but there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal, but I'm allowing myself to be okay."

"Wwhen I say that, it's because I usually am on a strict diet of no carbs and all these veggies and grains," she adds. "So yeah, if I want a gluten-free bagel, I allow myself to have a gluten-free bagel! I let my body speak to what I need. I feel like if I'm craving something, there's a reason I'm craving steak that night. I am in tune with my body. I try to keep up with my workouts because that's so helpful, and just try to be well-rounded."

Tisdale explains that, by becoming very much into living a nontoxic lifestyle years ago, she feels like she has a head start in preparing for her daughter's arrival.

"My choices in everything from the materials the baby wears to cribs to diapers is really on the nontoxic journey," says Tisdale. "It's really cool, though, because I started my journey in nontoxic a couple years ago, so to be able to really do my research, especially with a baby coming — normally, I think a lot of people say once they start having kids, they start getting into that stuff."

Though she has her game plan on parenting mostly mapped out, that doesn't mean the unsolicited baby advice doesn't find its way to her anyway.