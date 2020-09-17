Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant! Actress and Husband Christopher French Expecting First Child

This is the start of something new!

Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Thursday.

The High School Musical alum, 35, shared the exciting news by posting a sweet pair of photos that showed off her baby bump.

In the first image, she and the musician stood together while wearing white and looking down towards her bump, while in the second, Tisdale cradled her stomach as the pair smiled at each other.

French also shared a photograph of the couple cuddling up together. Choosing to let the photos speak for themselves, they both shared the exciting news without including captions.

Of course, it was only a matter of minutes before Tisdale's pals began congratulating her on becoming a mama-to-be.

"Just the freaking cutest," replied Tisdale's BFF, and fellow HSM alum, Vanessa Hudgens.

"YAY!!!! Luckiest baby in town! Congratulations mama! See you later," added Amanda Kloots.

Tisdale, who recently starred on the CBS sitcom Carol's Second Act and the Netflix series Merry Happy Whatever, previously opened up about how she wanted to wait until the right time to start a family.

"For me, it's like, it's okay to not want to start a family right away," the actress told PEOPLE last summer. "People are always asking me about that, but it's just not the right time."

Opening up about her relationship with French — with whom she tied the knot in September 2014 — Tisdale recently told PEOPLE that spending so much time together in recent months has only solidified their bond.

"He's a really great guy," she said. "We're lucky because we're very independent people, but we love spending time and hanging out together."