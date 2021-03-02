Baby Makes 3! Adorable Photos of Ashley Tisdale's Baby Bump

In November 2020, Tisdale and French spent their babymoon at Big Sur, California, where the pair had previously retreated to "to heal from losing Maui," Tisdale's beloved teacup Maltipoo, who died in 2019.

"Now a little more than a year later we are celebrating this bundle of joy, another life change," the pregnant star wrote on Instagram. "I guess my point is life is always changing and as scary as the world seems right now, it will too change and get better. We just have to be patient and know we will be able to socialize with friends and loved ones again. Thank you Big Sur for always being my safe place to heal and get perspective ❤️ I would say the secret lies in the ocean but I think it’s also the trees."