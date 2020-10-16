"I think this day was by far my favorite day ever!" said Ashley Tisdale, who's expecting her first child with husband Christopher French

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way: 'I Cried I Was So Happy'

Ashley Tisdale couldn't be more elated to be having a girl!

The High School Musical alum — who announced last month that she's expecting her first child with husband Christopher French — had a low-key sex reveal party, sharing the exact moment she found out she's carrying a daughter in an Instagram post on Friday.

Tisdale erupted into celebration in the gallery of photos, showing the star slice into a cake with white outer icing to reveal the pink coloring within.

"This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster," she captioned the post. "I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy."

"Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench," Tisdale concluded, referencing the recent sex reveal party that was linked to sparking a wildfire in California.

The Disney Channel alum opened up about her pregnancy in a blog post last month, explaining that she is "grateful for this gift."

"It hasn't been an easy first trimester, but everyone is different and I know there are people who've had it way worse," she wrote. "I definitely fall somewhere in the middle where I didn't just have nausea, but threw up a couple of times and felt like I've had stomach flu for three months (Lol!)."

In her post, the actress also revealed why she waited to expand her family, sharing that it's been "the question from everyone since I got married." Tisdale and French tied the knot in September 2014.

"At first, I rebelled against it, and like clockwork, after I got engaged EVERYONE (and I mean everyone!) asked when I was getting married. Then, once I was married, everyone was asking when I was having kids," she said. "To be honest, it just felt invasive."

"I wasn't ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while. Honestly, I wouldn't have had it any other way," she continued, adding that "going through my mental health journey, it wouldn't have been the right timing for such a huge life change."

"I'm not naive about how a baby changes everything as I have a niece and plenty of friends with kids. I'm glad I worked on myself before we decided to make this decision," Tisdale wrote. "After six years of marriage, we built a strong foundation, and the timing just felt right. I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn't feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly."

Tisdale added that she's "excited" about becoming a mom.