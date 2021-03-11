Where to Get Ashley Tisdale's Organic, Adorable — and Affordable! — Baby Clothes

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The mom-to-be sorted through some new arrivals for her new arrival — and they're all under $25

Ashley Tisdale is expecting a baby girl with husband Christopher French any day now, and like most expectant mamas, she's starting to get her baby's nursery, clothes and decor all ready for the little one's arrival.

She's also paying the love forward by teaming up with Carter's to provide another new mom with the shower of their dreams in a difficult year, at cartersdreamshower.com.

And in the photo announcing her partnership, she sorts through some super-cute baby onesies and more from the brand, all with a cool twist: They're part of Carter's revamped Little Planet line, which is made of 100-percent organic, GOTS-certified cotton, with an eye on sustainability even down to the recyclable packaging.

They offer gift bundles and booties and lovies, but the bulk of their offering is supersoft clothes (many of which come in sizes up to 5T) in sophisticated, sweet and frequently gender-neutral prints — some of which can be seen in Tisdale's photo above. But the best part? Despite the high quality, the prices are within reach: no single piece tops $25.

Check out some of her picks above, and check out more from the Carter's Little Planet collection on their site and at Target.

