Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About Pregnancy Plantar Fasciitis: 'I've Never Felt Pain Like This'

Ashley Tisdale is opening up about one of the less pleasant parts of her pregnancy.

The High School Musical actress, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Christoper French, said she is experiencing plantar fasciitis brought on by her pregnancy. The condition is caused by inflammation of the tissue that runs across the bottom of your foot and often causes stabbing pains for those who suffer from it, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis," Tisdale, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. "It literally hurts just to walk on my feet. I've never felt pain like this and I'm hoping once the baby is here it lets up."

"I know there could be worse things but for someone who is constantly on their feet it can be pretty unbearable," she added.

After followers began reacting to the post, Tisdale opened up further about the foot pain she's been experiencing while pregnant with her baby girl on the way.

"It's horrible," she began in a video on her Story. "It's very painful — hurts just to walk, anywhere every single day. It's like your arches start to collapse because of how much weight is on my body."

Tisdale continued, "I think she's seven pounds right now and I've never carried that around before and I'm very short, I'm 5'3'', so yeah it's definitely been painful. I'm really hoping it goes away eventually or when she's outside of me."

Tisdale then called on her followers to forward any advice her way: "If you guys have any suggestions please DM me, let me know what to do," she said.

In December, the star opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy journey, including her excitement when she first learned she was expecting a baby girl back in October. "I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," she said.