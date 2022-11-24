Ashley Tisdale Is Feeling an 'Extra Amount of Gratitude' This Thanksgiving for Her Family — and Hilary Duff!

Ashley Tisdale is reflecting on the people she is most grateful for this Thanksgiving, which include her husband, daughter and Hillary Duff!

"Happy Thanksgiving 🤎 Practicing an extra amount of gratitude today for these people and moments in my life this past year," the High School Musical star, 37, wrote on her Instagram alongside a carousel of photos.

The pics, which mainly include her husband Christopher French, 40, and 20-month-old daughter Jupiter (holding an adorable puppy), also showcased an all-girls group photo with Hilary Duff and Meghan Trainor.

"Moms weekend away! I love being surrounded by these ladies," Tisdale wrote at the time of the August girls trip to Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. "What an amazing group of women to journey through this mom-hood together! So grateful for this trip."

Duff, 35, concurred with her own post of the relaxing getaway, "Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep …… love you girls thanks for the unwind/recharge." The How I Met Your Father star has three children, while Trainor is a mom-of-one to 21-month-old son Riley.

Tisdale also shared various shots of her new bath and body line Being Frenshe, which she launched earlier this year, stressing the importance of self-care as a new mom.

"I think that's so important that we make moments of self-care a part of our every day because it really does help you; it helps me in everything that I do," she told PEOPLE in a July interview. Tisdale and French welcomed Jupiter Iris French on Mar. 23, 2021. The couple tied the knot back in 2014.

"Being a mom and trying to do the work-life balance, at the end of the day I might feel depleted. It's important to know when you've hit that mark and [be] like, 'I need to take a moment. I need to take a bath. I need to do my nightly ritual.'"