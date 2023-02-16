Ashley Tisdale Says 22-Month-Old Daughter Jupiter is 'So Me. It's Not Even Funny'

Ashley Tisdale is raising a mini-me!

"I think she's had my personality since she was born," the High School Musical alum, 37, tells PEOPLE about her 22-month-old daughter Jupiter Iris at the LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party on Wednesday.

Yet her daughter doesn't necessarily mirror her famous looks too. Like all babies, Jupiter is a beautiful combo of both her parents.

"She definitely looks like my husband, but definitely is my personality," adds Tisdale, who shares Jupiter with musician husband Christopher French. "Just her expressions and just how she says things and it's just those little tiny things because at first I'm like, 'Gosh, she doesn't look anything like me.'"

"I was like, 'I just had you in my stomach for so long and how do you not look like me?' " she adds about Jupiter. "But then you're like, 'Oh, you are so me. It's not even funny.' "

Tisdale, who hosted the event at the Los Angeles Convention Center in aid of St. Jude Children's Hospital, went on to describe motherhood as "crazy" and "wild" — and revealed her occasional struggles with mom guilt.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ashley Tisdale attends the 2023 LA Art Show opening night premiere party benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

"I can't believe she's two already," she tells PEOPLE about Jupiter, who turns two on March 23. "She is so amazing. I still am trying to find the work-life balance. I have that mom guilt whenever I'm working where I'm like, 'Oh my God, I miss her.' And I've been working the last two days, but then it's just like, I don't know, she's just the best thing in the entire world. She's always so much fun."

As for whether or not her little girl will be following in her acting footsteps, the singer is not yet decided.

"I don't know. I hope not," says Tisdale. "I mean, honestly, I am someone who has been in the business since I was three years old, and so for me, I just want her to have a very normal childhood and I want her to decide on her own when she's older, whatever she wants to do."

"But I hope it's in music," Tisdale adds while revealing that she and French have been playing "Baby Shark" over High School Musical songs at home.

Ashley Tisdale and daughter Jupiter Iris. Stefanie Keenan/Getty for DreamWorks Animation

"I think it will be in music because her dad is a composer and in music and she, honestly, music has been her favorite class that she's been in since she was like four months old," says Tisdale. "We have a music class together, so I hope it's music."

Tisdale and French, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed Jupiter on Mar. 23, 2021.

Last month, she shared a series of sweet snapshots of herself experiencing some precious moments with her baby daughter on Instagram.

"Life lately ❤️," she captioned the post, which showed Jupiter during a day at the beach, playing in a backyard and cuddling with a furry friend.