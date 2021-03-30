Ashley Tisdale Recalls Her 'Amazing' Labor Experience One Week After Welcoming Daughter Jupiter

Ashley Tisdale says her experience giving birth to daughter Jupiter on March 23 was "powerful and life changing"

Ashley Tisdale is reflecting on her "amazing labor experience" with daughter Jupiter Iris.

Marking her baby girl's 1-week birthday, the actress and singer shared a collection of photos and a video from her time in the hospital, and opened up in the caption about how happy she was with how the day played out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When they say it takes a village it truly does," wrote Tisdale, 35. "I had an amazing labor experience, of course there was pain but I set my intentions that morning and it was exactly how I wanted Jupiter to enter the world."

The High School Musical alum went on to say in her Tuesday post that her intentions consisted of setting a "calm" and "peaceful" environment, while "letting go of fear and being super present."

"I honestly couldn't have had that mindset if it werent for my amazing doula @lbreggy, she was the game changer," Tisdale continued. "Flameless candles, fairy lights, massages, but it's her presence that calms you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tisdale also praised her "badass" doctor, explaining, "I trusted that I could let go of any fears because I knew if something came up she could handle it," as well as the nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she gave birth.

"And of course my amazing husband @cmfrench who at times I looked at in my deepest pain and I could see he was scared but his calming nature and breathing techniques help me calm down," she wrote of husband Christopher French.

"It was just amazing for both @cmfrench and I to see all these women cheering me on. It was powerful and life changing," she concluded.

Tisdale and French, 39, welcomed baby Jupiter on March 23. To announce her daughter's birth, the new mom shared a black-and-white photo holding her newborn's hand, writing that Jupiter has "arrived earth side."

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Tisdale Reveals She and Husband Picked a "Gender Neutral" Name for Their Baby Daughter

The former Disney Channel star shared another adorable glimpse of her newborn on Saturday, posting a photo of the top of the baby girl's head.

"Drops of Jupiter," she captioned the sweet snap.