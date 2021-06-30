Ashley Tisdale Says Daughter Jupiter 'Fell In Love' with Vanessa Hudgens: 'Surreal Moment'

Love at first sight!

During an interview with Access Hollywood last week, Ashley Tisdale, 35, opened up about the "surreal moment" her best friend Vanessa Hudgens finally got to meet her 3-month-old daughter Jupiter Iris.

"It was awesome. It was really cool," Tisdale said of the pair's meeting back in May. "It's just like such a surreal moment."

"She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her," the High School Musical alum added.

"Vanessa was just teary-eyed and she just couldn't believe ... she just kept on staring at her. It was so cute."

The singer/actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Christopher French on March 23, also revealed that her fellow Disney Channel pal was the "only person" to know baby Jupiter's name before her arrival.

Last month, Tisdale revealed the sweet news that Hudgens, 32, had gotten the chance to meet the newborn, sharing several pictures to her Instagram Stories.

"Juju & Aunt Nessa," the actress alongside a photo of Hudgens cradling Jupiter in her arms.

Alongside another photo of the pair spending time together, Tisdale noted that just like her mama, Jupiter is a big fan of the Princess Switch star. "Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness," Tisdale wrote. "Warmed my heart."

Sharing one of the photos on her own Instagram page, Hudgens raved about meeting Tisdale's newborn. "I melt over this angel," she wrote.

Earlier this month, Tisdale spoke candidly about her breastfeeding journey and why she has chosen formula for her first baby. In a recent entry on her Frenshe website, Tisdale explained that she experienced breastfeeding difficulties from the get-go.

"You see your friends who are new moms feeding their babies make it look so easy. But no one tells you how hard it really is," she wrote on her wellness page. "I think there's this pressure around the subject of breastfeeding and that those who do it are the best moms, but that's not true. Our journey started on day one in the hospital when Jupiter was having trouble latching."

After she became "so over trying to figure out the latch," the actress started pumping and feeding her daughter breastmilk by the bottle - which, it turned out, Jupiter "loved."

"That was the moment I realized that maybe breastfeeding isn't meant for us," she said, adding that she "pumped all day, and never looked forward to pumping. I would look at the pump like it held me back from really being in the moment with Juju and enjoying my first weeks of motherhood. At that point, I turned to my husband and said 'I feel like we're striving and not thriving with this breast milk situation.' "

"I was determined to make it work, but all I truly cared about was Jupiter having a good experience with feeding and getting the best nutrition," said Tisdale. She explained that's when they turned to formula as their best option.