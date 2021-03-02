The actress and her husband will soon be parents to a baby girl

Ashley Tisdale Awaits the Birth of Her First Child with Husband Christopher French: ‘Almost Ready’

Ashley Tisdale can't wait to meet her baby girl!

On Monday, the pregnant actress, 35, shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram, noting that her little one is "Almost ready...."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the black-and-white shot, Tisdale is seen standing on the sand in front of the ocean while rocking a black catsuit and baseball cap.

The High School Musical star posed with her hands on her back as she flaunted her belly.

Tisdale, who is expecting her first child — a girl — with husband Christopher French, received lots of love in the comments of her post.

Mom of three Ashlee Simpson Ross commented, "😍" while Sofia Richie dropped a string of fire emojis.

French also gushed over his wife's picture, leaving a heart-eye emoji in the comments.

Last month, the Masked Dancer panelist shared a nude photo of her baby bump, reminding her followers to love themselves and their bodies.

"So much of the time we give our love to others," she wrote. "Let's start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you."

"Gorgeous babeeeeezzz," replied High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens, while Sarah Hyland added, "GORGEOUS MAMAAAAA"

"Lookin like a queen 👏🏻❤️✨" Hilary Duff commented.

"The most beautiful and badass woman in the world 💘," wrote Tisdale's husband at the time.

In December, Tisdale opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy journey, including her excitement when she first learned she was expecting a baby girl back in October. "I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Says She Felt Empowered After Feeling Her Baby Kick

"But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited."

When she became a mom-to-be, Tisdale said that she began focusing even more on what her body was telling her.

"I haven't changed anything crazy," Tisdale said at the time. "I would say that I try to be eating the healthiest when I can, but there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal, but I'm allowing myself to be okay."