Bachelor in Paradise Alum Ashley Salter Welcomes Second Child, Daughter Kennedy

Ashley Salter is officially a mom of two!

The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant, 29, and her husband Austin Brannen announced the birth of their second child — a daughter named Kennedy — on Instagram Saturday.

Their baby girl joins 3½-year-old big brother Brooks Hartman, whom the couple welcomed in April 2016.

“Salter ‘Kennedy’ Brannen our newest sweetest addition we are so glad your [sic] here little princess,” the new mom wrote along with several photos of her daughter.

Salter first revealed that the pair were expecting again in December, showing off her baby bump in a long flowy dress during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Brannen shared that the baby would be a girl in a series of photos he posted from the trip. He captioned the post, featuring pictures of himself and his son swimming with dolphins at The Cove Atlantis, “Good times with Brooks and @absalt before our little girl comes in a couple of months.”

Then in early January, Salter’s loved ones threw her a surprise baby shower. The New York City-based hairstylist shared photos from the party of her posing alongside friends and family members and cradling her growing baby bump.

She also shared a video of herself and Brooks cutting a cake, captioning the post, “Thank you to my sweet family for a baby sprinkle [surprise] I love you all so much. We can’t wait to meet baby Brannen 🥰.”

Salter first appeared on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor and quickly became a fan favorite. Later on, she had a short romance with Dan Cox on Bachelor in Paradise.

The reality star announced her engagement to Brannen, a real estate professional, in 2015 and they tied the knot in 2016, just a few months after welcoming Brooks. The couple first met and dated before Salter’s Bachelor days, when they both attended Auburn University.