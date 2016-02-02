The former reality star is expecting her first child, a son, with fiance Austin Brannen

Baby Boy on the Way for The Bachelor 's Ashley Salter

Image zoom



Getty

Another Bachelor baby on the way!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ashley Salter is expecting a son with fiancé Austin Brannen in April, PEOPLE can confirm.

The reality star was seen showing off her baby bump at Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert‘s wedding on Jan. 25. Also at the event were moms-to-be Ali Fedotowsky and DeAnna Pappas Stagliano.

Brannen recently shared an Instagram photo of the couple, giving fans a first look at Salter’s growing baby bump.

Salter, 25, and her real estate professional fiancé announced their engagement in September, telling PEOPLE: “We are very happy and look forward to spending our lives together.”

The Brooklyn-based hair stylist first appeared on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor, where she famously professed her love for onions and their many layers.

Footage from the wedding, including Salter and her baby bump, will air as part of The Bachelor At 20: A Celebration of Love, special airing Feb. 14.