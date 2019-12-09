It's a Girl! The Bachelor's Ashley Salter Expecting Second Child

Image zoom Ashley Salter and family Ashley Brannen/Instagram

Bachelor Nation is expanding again!

Ashley Salter is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Austin Brannen, the season 19 Bachelor and season 2 Bachelor in Paradise contestant revealed on Instagram Sunday.

Salter, 29, announced her big news with a photo of herself, Brannen and their 3½-year-old son Brooks Hartman, on vacation at The Cove Atlantis in the Bahamas — the same place the couple wed in 2016.

In the family snapshot, Brooks is sporting a big smile as he’s held by his dad, while the second-time mom-to-be cradles her baby bump in a multicolored print maxi dress.

“Paradise with my loves,” she captioned the image.

Brannen shared a collection of photos himself and Brooks swimming with dolphins on Monday and revealed the baby’s sex in his caption: “Good times with Brooks and @absalt before our little girl comes in a couple of months.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Ashley Salter Is Engaged!

The New York City-based hair stylist first appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, where she famously professed her love for onions and their many layers.

Salter quickly became a fan favorite for her zany commentary, and host Chris Harrison personally asked her to appear on BiP, where she had a short romance with Dan Cox.

Salter and her real-estate-professional beau announced their engagement in September 2015, telling PEOPLE, “We are very happy and look forward to spending our lives together.”

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals

Before announcing she was expecting her first child, the reality star was seen showing off her baby bump at fellow BiP alums Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert‘s wedding in January 2016. Also at the event were then-moms-to-be Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and DeAnna Pappas Stagliano.

Footage from the Tolberts’ wedding, including Salter and her baby bump, aired as part of The Bachelor at 20: A Celebration of Love special, which aired that Valentine’s Day.

After welcoming Brooks in April 2016, college sweethearts Salter and Brannen tied the knot that October at the Atlantis Hotel & Casino on Paradise Island in the Bahamas in front of their family and friends.