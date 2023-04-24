Ashley Madekwe Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Iddo Goldberg

Ashley Madekwe is pregnant!

The Revenge alum, 41, announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Iddo Goldberg in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

"Weekends look a little different now," the mom-to-be wrote over an image of herself posing before a mirror with her baby bump on display.

In the full-body shot, Madekwe placed her hand under her growing belly, which could be seen peeking out of her black maxi skirt and turtleneck ensemble.

The English actress has been married to Goldberg, 47, since 2012. The pair were costars on Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and Goldberg is also known for playing Freddie Thorne on Peaky Blinders and Bennett Knox on Snowpiercer.

Back in August, Madekwe gushed about her love for her husband to her Instagram followers, sharing a carousel of pictures from a trip to the Amalfi Coast.

"We haven't been to Italy together since our honeymoon 10 years ago," Madekwe wrote alongside a photo of her and Goldberg on the beach. "Can't believe we waited so long. We fell in love all over again."

"You're diving next time," her husband teased in the comments section. "❤️ love you."

Earlier that month, Madekwe paid tribute to Goldberg, who is also a photographer, on his birthday.

"The love of my life was born today. @iddophoto, you only get better with age. To know you is to love you. Happy Birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.