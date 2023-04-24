Ashley Madekwe Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Iddo Goldberg

The Revenge star revealed her baby bump on her Instagram Story over the weekend

By
Published on April 24, 2023 07:54 AM
Iddo Goldberg and Ashley Madekwe attend the "In Conversation With Kevin Morosky & Candice Brathwaite" event at Soho House
Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Ashley Madekwe is pregnant!

The Revenge alum, 41, announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Iddo Goldberg in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

"Weekends look a little different now," the mom-to-be wrote over an image of herself posing before a mirror with her baby bump on display.

In the full-body shot, Madekwe placed her hand under her growing belly, which could be seen peeking out of her black maxi skirt and turtleneck ensemble.

The English actress has been married to Goldberg, 47, since 2012. The pair were costars on Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and Goldberg is also known for playing Freddie Thorne on Peaky Blinders and Bennett Knox on Snowpiercer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ashley Madekwe Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Iddo Goldberg
Ashley Madekwe Instagram

Back in August, Madekwe gushed about her love for her husband to her Instagram followers, sharing a carousel of pictures from a trip to the Amalfi Coast.

"We haven't been to Italy together since our honeymoon 10 years ago," Madekwe wrote alongside a photo of her and Goldberg on the beach. "Can't believe we waited so long. We fell in love all over again."

"You're diving next time," her husband teased in the comments section. "❤️ love you."

Earlier that month, Madekwe paid tribute to Goldberg, who is also a photographer, on his birthday.

"The love of my life was born today. @iddophoto, you only get better with age. To know you is to love you. Happy Birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Related Articles
The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way: 'We're Very Excited'
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead Celebrates '2 Years of Magic' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger — See His Sweet Tribute!
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on November 18, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Nicole Richie Shares Sweet Photo of Sister Sofia on Her Wedding Day: 'I Love You More Than Anything'
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt (L) and Hannah Lee Fowler (R) attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Sam Hunt Expecting Second Baby with Wife Hannah Lee Fowler
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Zendaya Surprises Fans During Labrinth's Coachella Set — Her First Live Performance in Over 7 Years
Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Weekend Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'. https://www.instagram.com/jowens/?hl=en. Jonathan Owens/Instagram; Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Weekend Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'. https://www.instagram.com/simonebiles/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Their Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 08: Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer attend the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Alex Pettyfer's Wife Toni Garrn Announces They Are Divorcing After 2 Years of Marriage
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVQnTSoxlI/?img_index=6. Princess Eugenie/Instagram; LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Loci)
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding with Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna
https://www.instagram.com/sofiarichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia Richie Kicks Off Wedding Day in France with Intimate Bridal Breakfast — See the Photos!
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Separating with Third Baby on the Way
Many of you guessed it already… Baby girl due in May
'General Hospital' Star Sofia Mattson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2: 'You Guessed It'
Nikki Mudarris & LiAngelo Ball pregnancy photos credit @seancoleman713
LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris Are Expecting First Baby Together: 'We Can't Wait'
instagram.com/p/CrRnITqv9ir/?hl=en. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Alec Baldwin Cradles Wife Hilaria in Intimate Post After Charges Are Dropped in 'Rust' Shooting
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Birth of Baby Charlie — and Reveals Significance of His Name (Exclusive)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Looked 'Happy Together' Holding Hands in Venice After Coachella Kiss
Naomi Judd; Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Says She Thinks of Mom Naomi 'Constantly' as She Celebrates First Birthday Without Her