Jungle Boogie! Inside Ashley Jones' Son Hayden's 'Wild One'-Themed 1st Birthday Party - See the Adorable Photos

Hayden Joel turned 1 year old, celebrating with a wild good time at a party alongside mom Ashley Jones, dad Joel Henricks and big brother Huck, 5

Happy birthday, Hayden Joel!

May 24 marked the 1st birthday of General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful actress Ashley Jones and husband Joel Henricks‘ son, who partied alongside his parents and 5-year-old big brother Huck (Henricks’ son from a previous relationship).

The family of four celebrated with a jungle-themed “Wild One” soirée on Sunday, June 11, hosted by Good Carma Studio at Adams Garden indoor play space in Sherman Oaks, California.

“We wanted an environment where kids of all ages could safely run around and play and the adults could still visit,” Jones, 40, tells PEOPLE. “We picked a bright, cheery indoor playground.”

The event was catered by STONEFIRE Grill, who served up barbecue chicken, tri-tip steak, arugula corn roasted salad, breadsticks and pesto pasta salad, along with chicken tenders and mac ‘n’ cheese for the kids to nosh on amid wild-animal themed table centerpieces by The Bashful Rose.

“My friends GoodCarmaGirls decked out the place with the most adorable animal-themed details from the table setting to the dessert spread,” says Jones. “It was truly perfect.”

Aside from the main meal, attendees snacked on animal and Goldfish crackers from nesting bowls provided by Stephen Joseph Gifts, sipping on assorted-flavored drinks from a LaCroix sparkling-water bar.

Credit: Leah Ingersoll

The birthday boy, outfitted in an adorable festive black and gold shirt by Fayfaire, received his very own cake from Polkatots Cupcakes — whose creatively crafted dessert table also featured multiple wild-animal-themed confections, chocolate-covered pretzels and rainbow-sprinkled Rice Krispies Treats.

Guests like Jones’ fellow television stars Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Amy Davidson and Kimberly Brown brought their own little ones to help ring in Hayden’s first year by jumping in balls pits, climbing on the jungle gym and participating in a variety of indoor games, including a mommy-and-me parachute game.

“It meant a great deal to us to have friends and family celebrating Hayden’s first birthday,” the actress says. “It was the sweetest, cutest day. Hayden even seemed to grasp that people were singing to him. He looked so proud!”

Credit: Leah Ingersoll

Of course, no one left the festivities empty-handed! Guests took home favor bags, personalized with Mabel’s Labels jungle-themed tags and filled to the brim with Stephen Joseph water bottles and lunch box sets, jungle stuffed animals and bubble wands.

“I’m grateful we have this memory. The day was full of joy,” the PEOPLE blogger and proud mama says. “Hayden’s brother, Huck, said it best on the way home: ‘I didn’t want the party to end. I wanted it to last forever.’ ”