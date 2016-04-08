"This was one of the most memorable days of my life," Jones tells PEOPLE of her shower

When it comes to motherhood, Ashley Jones is already walking on the wild side.

The mom-to-be — who’s expecting a son with husband Joel Henricks in May — celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby boy with a safari-themed high tea baby shower thrown by good friends Kaley Cuoco and Marisa Coughlan on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hosted by her girlfriends at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake, California, the baby bash brought together Jones’ friends and family, including moms-to-be Lacey Chabert and Ali Fedotowsky, new moms Amy Davidson and Haylie Duff, and The Guncles, Bill Horn and Scout Masterson.

“When I arrived, I saw sweet Kaley and almost started crying. It was a safari paradise,” Jones, who wore a dress from Seraphine maternity, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Seasoned party planner Cuoco (she also hosted Davidson’s baby shower!) worked with Lauren Tatum Events to set the scene with people dressed up in elaborate costumes and body art as a zebra and giraffe, who then roamed the grounds and could be seen pretending to eat leaves in the distance as guests enjoyed their afternoon tea.

“In another life, Kaley must have been a party planner. She adds whimsical details to her parties that are unforgettable and thrilling,” says the former The Bold and the Beautiful star. “Sitting at high tea and watching fabulous acrobatic artists on stilts as safari animals is surreal. I felt like I had been transplanted to South Africa!”

Image zoom

Guests were also treated to live music courtesy a jazz quartet and were gifted with a pair of Rothy’s flats, a nod to Jones’ “seamless transition” into motherhood.

As the afternoon winded down, Jones, who’s currently appearing on General Hospital, was joined by Henricks and his 3½-year-old son Huck.

“Huck was able to see a bit of the festivities,” says Jones. “He loved the animal theme and has a whole bevy of new creatures to play with in his room now.”

Image zoom

She continues, “This was one of the most memorable days of my life. Rarely am I at a loss for words, but seeing so many people you love in one room supporting the next step of your life is overwhelming. Kaley and Marisa really surprised me. They kept all the details about the day a secret, which made it even more special. I’m still in shock, but full of gratitude.”

Image zoom

Image zoom

And while Jones, 39, was thrilled to have her family join her for her special day, she admits the circle of support extended beyond the shower.

“My mom and her two sisters came out to attend the shower, but also ended up helping with the nursery,” she shares. “There’s nothing like having a village of women supporting you.”