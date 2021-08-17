Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs and Husband Mike Appel Welcome First Baby, Son Grayson Maxwell

"It’s hard to put into words how I feel because 'in love' feels like an understatement," Ashley Jacobs wrote of her newborn son

Baby makes three!

Former Southern Charm star Ashley Jacobs and husband Mike Appel have welcomed their first baby, son Grayson Maxwell Appel, the couple announced on Instagram Tuesday. The pair got engaged in March and wed in a private, intimate ceremony on June 5.

Jacobs and Appel shared the exciting news on their respective Instagram pages alongside photos of the newborn, noting that baby Grayson was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

"The happiest, most surreal, and exhausting weekend of our lives. Our baby boy is here. It's hard to put into words how I feel because "in love" feels like an understatement. God is good🙏 #AppelPartyof3," Jacobs writes, sharing sweet photos of their son at the hospital.

The new dad revealed their baby boy's name in his post, captioning a series of photos, "Welcome Grayson Maxwell Appel 🐣🍼"

When revealing the pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in June, Jacobs said, "It's wild how the universe works — our first child together is due the same day we met, two years ago!"

Jacobs and Appel, owner of Related Garments clothing apparel and creative agency Nnovate, met in 2019 at a summer rooftop party in Jacobs' hometown of Santa Barbara. The couple made their relationship Instagram official a few months later.

In March, PEOPLE revealed the two got engaged while they were out on a snowmobile ride in Park City, Utah.

"After a year and half of dating, we can both agree that this adventure we're on together is just getting started," Jacobs said at the time. "We're a great team and we can't wait for what's ahead! Buckle up!"