Ashley Iaconetti Gives Newborn Baby Dawson His First 'Tub Bath'

The Bachelor in Paradise alum welcomed her first child with husband Jared Haibon on Jan. 31

There's a first time for everything!

New mom Ashley Iaconetti shared a precious moment with her followers on Instagram as she gave her newborn son, Dawson, his first "tub bath."

The former Bachelor contestant, 33, documented the journey on her Instagram Story, allowing fans to get the first look as she navigated the latest experience in motherhood.

Iaconetti could be seen holding her little boy on her shoulder before delicately placing him down in the tiny tub. She then washed Dawson's hair and added cheerful background music with the song "Splish Splash" by Bobby Darin to celebrate the occasion.

The TV personality captioned the video, "DAWSON'S FIRST TUB BATH."

The fun didn't stop there. After his successful bath session, she later posted a hilarious photo of the infant posing for the camera in his onesie while laying on a cozy blanket. She simply captioned the snap, "OH, OK."

Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon — who met during their time as cast members on Bachelor in Paradise — announced the arrival of their first baby on Instagram last month.

"Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother 🙏 He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it's totally worth it!" Haibon, 33, wrote alongside a video of himself announcing the exciting news.

Ashley Iaconetti Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

"The labor went well," he added in the clip. "Ashley is recovering right now. Dawson is doing well, just wanted to give you an update. Thank you to everyone who's been asking."

The pair first revealed that they were expecting last July during an Amazon Live stream. At the time, Iaconetti was 10 weeks into her pregnancy.

Last month, the I Don't Get It podcast host opened up about her anxieties around giving birth, opening a business with her husband and moving into a new home. She also admitted that she was "petrified of delivery" and had been "anxious to find out how I'll adjust to life as a parent."

However, while sharing the first photos of their son last week, Iaconetti said she and Haibon "had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for."