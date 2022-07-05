Ashley Iaconetti Shares Adorable Video of Son Dawson's First Time in the Pool
It was a big weekend for baby Dawson!
On Monday, Ashley Iaconetti posted a sweet video of her son Dawson Demitri — whom she shares with husband Jared Haibon — during his first trip to the pool.
The infant looked adorable in his all-blue swimsuit and matching bucket hat, posing with Mom before taking a dip with Dad.
"Dawson's first time in the pool," the former Bachelor contestant, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story as Haibon held their baby boy and dipped him into the water.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
It was a weekend of firsts for baby Dawson as Iaconetti also documented her son's first time trying ice cream. After spending July 4 by a waterfront, the new mom shared adorable clips of Dawson "discovering" the sweet treat, trying vanilla and chocolate ice cream to see which he likes more.
"Dawson discovers ice cream. First up, vanilla. Jared prefers vanilla," she wrote over the video.
"Next up, chocolate. When it comes to ice cream, I pretty much only eat chocolate," Iaconetti added over another clip before sharing a poll for her followers to vote for whichever flavor Dawson enjoyed more.
RELATED: Ashley Iaconetti Talks Struggling with 'Mommy's Wrist' Pain from Son Dawson: 'I Know It's Common'
The mom of one has shared many moments with Dawson on social media since she and Haibon — who met during their time as cast members on Bachelor in Paradise — announced the arrival of their first baby on Instagram in January.
After Dawson's birth, Iaconetti shared a sweet Instagram video as she gave her little boy his first "tub bath."
The TV personality could be seen holding her son on her shoulder before delicately placing him down in the tiny tub. She then washed Dawson's hair and added cheerful background music with the song "Splish Splash" by Bobby Darin to celebrate the occasion.