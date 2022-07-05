The former Bachelor contestant — who shares her baby boy with husband Jared Haibon — also documented Dawson's first time trying ice cream

Ashley Iaconetti Shares Adorable Video of Son Dawson's First Time in the Pool

Ashley Iaconetti Shares Son Dawson's First Time at the Pool, First Time Trying Ice Cream. https://www.instagram.com/ashley_iaconetti

It was a big weekend for baby Dawson!

On Monday, Ashley Iaconetti posted a sweet video of her son Dawson Demitri — whom she shares with husband Jared Haibon — during his first trip to the pool.

The infant looked adorable in his all-blue swimsuit and matching bucket hat, posing with Mom before taking a dip with Dad.

"Dawson's first time in the pool," the former Bachelor contestant, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story as Haibon held their baby boy and dipped him into the water.

Left: Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram Right: Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

It was a weekend of firsts for baby Dawson as Iaconetti also documented her son's first time trying ice cream. After spending July 4 by a waterfront, the new mom shared adorable clips of Dawson "discovering" the sweet treat, trying vanilla and chocolate ice cream to see which he likes more.

"Dawson discovers ice cream. First up, vanilla. Jared prefers vanilla," she wrote over the video.

"Next up, chocolate. When it comes to ice cream, I pretty much only eat chocolate," Iaconetti added over another clip before sharing a poll for her followers to vote for whichever flavor Dawson enjoyed more.

Left: Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram Right: Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

The mom of one has shared many moments with Dawson on social media since she and Haibon — who met during their time as cast members on Bachelor in Paradise — announced the arrival of their first baby on Instagram in January.

After Dawson's birth, Iaconetti shared a sweet Instagram video as she gave her little boy his first "tub bath."