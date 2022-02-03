Ashley Iaconetti Shares Relatable Photo of 'Tired Dad' Jared Haibon After Welcoming Son Dawson

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their first baby together, a son named Dawson, on Monday

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are settling into their new life as parents!

While the Bachelor in Paradise couple, both 33, posted adorable first pictures of their son, Dawson, to Instagram on Tuesday, Iaconetti showed followers the reality of parenting a newborn, posting a hilarious — albeit very relatable — photo of Haibon looking like he could use a long nap while holding their new little bundle of joy.

"@jaredhaibon's first tired dad pic," she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, adding a picture of herself with baby Dawson to the next slide, which she titled, "My first tired mom pic."

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Credit: Ashley Iaconetti/INSTAGRAM

Additionally, the I Don't Get It podcast host posted an array of photos and videos of Dawson right after he was born, as well as a photo of part of her medical team, calling them "incredibly wonderful, caring, and attentive."

The couple welcomed their son on Monday, with Haibon announcing the joyful news in an Instagram post.

"Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother 🙏 He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it's totally worth it!" Haibon wrote alongside a video of himself announcing the news.

"The labor went well," he said in the clip. "Ashley is recovering right now. Dawson is doing well, just wanted to give you an update. Thank you to everyone who's been asking."

"We haven't slept obviously, so we're gonna eat, we're gonna sleep, and we're very excited for you guys to see Dawson," Haibon added, giving the camera a thumbs up.

The Bachelor Nation couple, who wed in 2019, announced they were expecting during an Amazon Live Stream in July 2021.

At the time, the mom-to-be mentioned that she had been experiencing morning sickness 24/7 – something she documented on her Instagram throughout her pregnancy – and admitted during the live stream that "it's been a hard time, guys."