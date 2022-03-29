Ashley Iaconetti shared a sweet video of baby Dawson listening to Zac Efron singing “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman

Ashley Iaconetti Says Her 8-Week-Old Son Dawson Is the 'Next Zac Efron'

Ashley Iaconetti has a future star on her hands!

The former Bachelor contestant, 34, shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story Monday of her newborn son, Dawson Demitri, whom she shares with husband Jared Haibon.

In the clip, Iaconetti gushed over baby Dawson cooing and wiggling in his bassinet while listening to The Greatest Showman's "Rewrite the Stars," by Zac Efron and Zendaya.

"You know I was screaming in my head 'My son is the next Zac Efron!!!' witnessing this," the proud mom wrote of her 8-week-old son's reaction to the song.

Last week, Iaconetti opened up about her adjustment to motherhood, explaining her decision to not breastfeed her son in a lengthy post on Instagram.

"I'm not breastfeeding. I know myself well enough to know that I'm a better mom and therefore Dawson is a happier baby because of this decision," she wrote alongside a photo of her feeding Dawson with a bottle. "I had a gut feeling during my pregnancy that this would be best for us."

Iaconetti said she made the choice to have her body be "only mine again" after carrying a child.

"My body needed a break. It didn't need to learn to do something new again," the new mom continued. "Growing a human was enough for this year. It was awesome how pretty much instantly after birth I felt 'normal' again. This is a feeling I feared I'd never feel again."

"I didn't want my body to have to struggle again if breastfeeding didn't come easy, which it so often doesn't," Iaconetti continued. "I knew the frustration that could come with that challenge wasn't going to be good for my soul. Dawson deserves the best version of me."

The I Don't Get It podcast host told her followers that feeding baby Dawson formula has also been easier for her and Haibon, 33, as they adjust to parenthood.

"I'm lucky that this decision was so well supported by my inner circle," the reality star said. "Jared and I were both formula fed from the start and we know plenty of other healthy adults and babies who were formula fed. Happy to report, Dawson has 100% of the time been excited to slurp down a bottle."