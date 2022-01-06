Ashley Iaconetti reflected on a year of milestones in 2021, when she got pregnant, moved into a new home and opened a business with her husband, Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti Says She Is 'Petrified of Delivery' as She Prepares to Welcome First Child

Ashley Iaconetti is looking back on a year full of changes as she braces for new beginnings in 2022.

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 33, is preparing to welcome her first child — a boy — with husband, Jared Haibon. In a candid Instagram post shared Wednesday, Iaconetti opened up about her anxieties around giving birth, opening a business with Haibon, 33, and moving into a new home.

"I haven't done a New Year's post until now because Jared and I were the crazy people who bought a house and opened a business the month I'm eight months pregnant," she began. "It's been an undertaking to say the least. I'm usually pretty nostalgic around New Year's, but this year I wasn't really. I think it's because I truly spent half of the year nauseous. 😂"

Iaconetti admitted she is "petrified of delivery" and has been "anxious to find out how I'll adjust to life as a parent."

Also in her Wednesday post, Iaconetti said that while many of the "big changes" 2021 brought into her life may seem "exciting" to some, she views them as "anxiety inducing/ worrisome."

"Even though I'm such an optimist, I don't use the word 'excited' as flippant as the Kardashians," she wrote. "I use the word only when I know things could *only* go well, like, when the curtain dramatically drops at a boy band concert."

Along with becoming a first-time mom, Iaconetti addressed her big move and grand opening of her business with Haibon, Audrey's Coffee Lounge. While she is "looking forward to feeling settled" and making her new house feel like a home, she said the process will "take a lot of time and work that isn't easy on my body right now."

Iaconetti added that the restaurant business can be risky, and told her followers, "I'm looking forward to getting to the point where everything is streamlined and routine and we can celebrate the venture as a success," before adding, "We're getting there! It's feeling good!"

She closed out her post on an optimistic note, writing, "I'm so grateful and feel blessed for everything Jared and I have going on in our lives. But also, cheers to knowing it's ok to have layers of feelings in times of transition! 🥂."

Iaconetti has been open and honest about her pregnancy experience in the past year, previously sharing her struggles with nausea in her first trimester and revealing some of her pregnancy cravings.

Shortly after announcing that she and Haibon are expecting in July, Iaconetti shared some candid selfies of her pregnancy acne, telling her followers, "The pregnancy acne hit hard this week. 2 weeks ago I was almost completely clear. I've never had forehead acne before."