Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti has been open about her pregnancy symptoms since announcing she and husband Jared Haibon are expecting their first child together

Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti Says Her 'Pregnancy Acne Hit Hard': 'I've Never Had Forehead Acne Before'

Ashley Iaconetti is getting real about her pregnancy symptoms.

The Bachelor alum, 33, shared several photos on Instagram Monday showing the acne she's been experiencing on her chin, cheeks and forehead during her pregnancy.

"The pregnancy acne hit hard this week," the mom-to-be wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a close-up look at her face.

"2 weeks ago I was almost completely clear," she said. "I've never had forehead acne before."

Iaconetti announced just last week that she and her husband Jared Haibon are expecting their first child together, sharing that she is 11 weeks along with a Feb. 20 due date.

The former Bachelor contestant shared in June 2020 that she was going off acne medication as she and Haibon began trying to have kids.

"I'm planning on getting off the pill in August. I got on the pill nine-years-ago to help control my cystic acne. After reading up, I understand now that the pill is a bandaid for acne. Once I get off my skin will most likely rage as I have an underlying hormonal imbalance that causes the deep pimples," she said on Instagram at the time.

"I've been taking spironolactone for 8 years, which wiped out the acne that still lingered after being on the pill," she continued. "This is another hormone regulator that I'll have to stop while pregnant or trying to get pregnant."

The Bachelor Nation star continued, "I know it sounds vain, but I'm really dreading these symptoms because I know how much it's going to affect my self-esteem."

"Before these drugs, I never wanted to leave the house or make eye contact with people because of the dozen boulders around my chin," she shared.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Iaconetti has been open about her pregnancy symptoms. She shared a posed photo on Instagram shortly after her announcement showing herself perched over the toilet as Haibon, 32, held back her hair.

"I won't lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me," Iaconetti admitted. "The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn't easy for most, but I didn't imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting."

The reality star added that "hearing so many stories from followers and friends about their experiences has made me feel better about all the changes my body is going through and a lot less alone!"

On Monday, Iaconetti apologized to her fans for not posting very frequently, explaining that her daily routine lately has consisted of "sitting on the couch trying to get through it."

She also shared that she's sought advice from her Bachelor in Paradise castmate Jade Roper Tolbert, who's been open about everything from pregnancy to a past miscarriage and postpartum PTSD.